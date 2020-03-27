Clear
President Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus package

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 3:42 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 3:59 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law, after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress this week.

The package will support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic. As he signed the bill Friday, Trump declared it “will deliver urgently needed relief.” He thanked members of both parties for putting Americans “first.”

The House passed the legislation earlier Friday by voice vote.

The legislation will speed government payments of $1,200 to most Americans and increase jobless benefits for millions of people thrown out of work. Businesses big and small will get loans, grants and tax breaks.

