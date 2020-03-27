WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law, after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress this week.
The package will support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic. As he signed the bill Friday, Trump declared it “will deliver urgently needed relief.” He thanked members of both parties for putting Americans “first.”
The House passed the legislation earlier Friday by voice vote.
The legislation will speed government payments of $1,200 to most Americans and increase jobless benefits for millions of people thrown out of work. Businesses big and small will get loans, grants and tax breaks.
Related Content
- President Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus package
- Economic rescue tops $1 trillion as negotiations continue
- White House pitches economic stimulus proposals to GOP senators but no consensus reached
- The bill for saving the world economy is $7 trillion and rising
- President Trump declares national emergency for coronavirus response
- President Trump works to steady nation over coronavirus pandemic
- President Trump: Public should avoid gatherings larger than 10 people due to coronavirus
- WATCH: President Trump speaks at White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing