President Trump receives coronavirus treatment cocktail; is ‘fatigued but in good spirits’

President Donald Trump on Friday received “a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” to treat his case of coronavirus, according to the White House.

“In addition … the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin,” according to a memo from Cmdr. Sean Conley, physician to the president.

Famotidine is an antihistamine and antacid. Melatonin is primarily used as a natural sleep aid.

“As of this afternoon, the president remains fatigued but in good spirits,” Conley said. “He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the president and first lady in regards to next best steps.”

Conley said first lady Melania Trump “remains well with only a mild cough and headache.”

The president and first lady announced early Friday they both tested positive for coronavirus. They were tested after Hope Hicks, counselor to the president, tested positive.

