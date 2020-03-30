Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Marshall County Commission emergency meeting on coronavirus impact Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

President Trump approves Alabama Disaster Declaration due to coronavirus

President Trump ordered federal assistance to help the state in its recovery efforts.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 8:07 AM
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

President Donald Trump has declared that a major disaster exists in Alabama due to coronavirus.

On Sunday, he ordered federal assistance to help the state in its recovery efforts.

The White House issued this statement Monday morning about the declaration:

Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Alabama impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Gracia B. Szczech as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events