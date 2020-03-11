Clear
US suspending all travel from Europe, except UK, starting Friday due to coronavirus

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:57 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 8:15 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement Wednesday in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

Trump says the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. will monitor the situation to determine if travel can be reopened earlier.

Trump says “we are marshalling the full power” of the government and private sector to protect the American people.

The president also says US will defer tax payments, for some impacted filers, for 3 months amid measures to lessen impact of virus.

