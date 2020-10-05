President Donald Trump announces he's leaving hospital after coronavirus treatment

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Monday that he'll be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center later this afternoon.
The president was admitted to the hospital on Friday for treatment of coronavirus.
"Feeling really good!," Trump tweeted. "Don't be afraid of Covid."
He's expected to be released about 5:30 p.m. Central time.
