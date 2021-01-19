Pregnant women are at an increased risk of COVID-19

Many people with increased health risks are eager to get their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pregnant women are considered to be in Phase 2 of the state's allocation plan, but vaccine research is rather limited. Even with the limited research, Cassie Harbin told WAAY 31 she is just waiting for the day she's eligible to get the vaccine. She hopes she'll be able to get it before her baby girl is born in June.

“The second I see it I'll sign up. Definitely," said Harbin.

Harbin said she is overall healthy, but her pregnancy is the only thing putting her in the high-risk category.

Even though she's a stay-at-home mom, her husband and brother both work in high contact environments. So, she could be potentially exposed to the coronavirus daily when they come home.

“If it was any other time I'd probably be like ‘I’ll wait until I’m not pregnant,’ but no. It’s not worth the risk to me. I’m more worried about getting COVID than I am about getting a vaccine," said Harbin.

The CDC says pregnant women are at an increased risk of getting severely sick from COVID-19. That's why Huntsville Hospital OB/GYN, Dr. Whitney Dunham, thinks it's important pregnant women think about getting vaccinated.

“Their immune system is different when they’re pregnant than when they’re not pregnant. So, if they are considering not getting the vaccination, they should probably rethink that," said Dunham.

There's limited information on pregnant women receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and Harbin acknowledges it.

“I feel like with anything that’s unknown, especially when you’re pregnant, it’s scary," she said.

Dunham wants to stress the importance of speaking with your doctor about whether or not you should get the COVID-19 vaccine once you're eligible to.