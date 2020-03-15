Possible vaccine for COVID-19 heading to clinical trial

According to a government official, the first dose of a possible COVID-19 vaccine is set to be delivered Monday for a clinical trial.
The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 64, while infections neared 3,000.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
