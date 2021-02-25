Clear

Possibility of the home delivery of alcohol and wine in the state of Alabama, one step closer

SB-126 passed unanimously in the Alabama House Judiciary Committee Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 9:38 AM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

"To give this bill a favorable report as amended, all in favor say aye... aye... Anyone opposed...Thank you committee. We're one step closer in delivering wine, beer and spirits,"

That is the unanimous approval from the Alabama House Judiciary Committee in Montgomery on a bill that would allow for home delivery of wine, beer and spirits in the state of Alabama.

It's called SB-126 and WAAY-31 spoke with business owners who would love to see this bill become law.

Managers are saying this could help with revenue but if the bill passes and some believe it could help save a life as well.

At Phat Sammy's, chef and partner, Jeremy Esterly says he loves to see his customers come out and have a good time.

But if someone wants more than a few drinks, patrons can get them delivered and not have to worry about driving drunk... and helping the business stay out of trouble.

"if they just stay at home and they're continuing to drink then it also kind of helps out in that regard too and reduces some of the liability on our end," he said.

In the text of the bill, it says a restaurant or related business can sell drinks to be delivered through a third-party service like GrubHub or Uber Eats, or​ by hiring their own drivers.

The participating business would need to purchase an additional license and once delivered the customer would need their ID present to be allowed a hand-off.

Wednesday afternoon, there was an amendment added and​ passed that now includes craft breweries to be part of the fun, and Yellowhammer Brewery told us this is a big step for places like them.

"Happy to be a part of the retail community and to helping the public adjust to all these changes we're having to go through right now," said Ethan Couch.

Ethan Couch is the general manager at Yellowhammer and told us customers have been begging them to do this since last year when they started doing to-go beer sales.

He says this could also make it safer for those who aren't comfortable dining out yet.

"​We did curbside delivery and now if we can do home delivery, that would make it even easier and better for people who are struggling with this part of the pandemic," he said.

Though many bars declined to comment Wednesday night, lots of people told us they’re excited to hear about this and hope it pulls all the way through.

"It makes sense for us to do this too, because it's just going to increase revenue and hopefully more exposure for those that are afraid to come out," said Esterly.

Even though the bill passed quickly and unanimously, it still​ needs to pass in the full House and Senate.

