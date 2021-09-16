Positive Covid-19 test forces postponement of Thursday’s Rocket City Trash Pandas game

Thursday’s Rocket City Trash Pandas game has been postponed “to allow for additional testing and contact tracing following a positive COVID-19 test within the Trash Pandas organization,” the team announced.

The Trash Pandas are in the final homestand of the regular season this week at Toyota Field, facing the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Thursday’s Huntsville Havoc night and jersey auction are rescheduled for Friday night, with the regularly scheduled game time of 6:35 p.m. You can watch that game on This TV/WAAY 31.6 (Details here)

“We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts,” according to the teams’ news release.

The team also said:

Tickets from September 16 can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game or for any home game in April or May 2022 (excluding Opening Day on April 12) once single game tickets go on sale to the public, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Trash Pandas’ ticket office located at Toyota Field. Groups with tickets in hospitality areas should contact their sales representative for more information.