Polaris says ‘several employees’ at Huntsville facility test positive for coronavirus

Polaris Inc. says “several employees” at its Huntsville facility informed the company earlier this week they tested positive for coronavirus.

Company spokesperson Jess Rogers said Wednesday that employees who have worked with or been in close contact with the positive employees have been notified.

They are quarantining at home at the direction of the Alabama Department of Public Health and Polaris company policy.

We have a comprehensive process in place for when an employee notifies us that they have tested positive, including a detailed contract tracing process.

Rogers said that contract tracing processes leads the company to believe the cases are not. work-related.

She said affected areas in the facility have been deep cleaned and are being closely monitored.

Polaris manufactures a wide variety of vehicle used in outdoor recreation and sports.

More from Rogers’ statement to WAAY 31:

The safety of our employees is Polaris’ top priority and we continue to follow and implement best practices and guidance from international health and national regulatory agencies such as OSHA and the CDC to help protect our employees. This includes:

Temperature screenings anytime someone enters our Huntsville facility

Masks are required on the plant floor, as well as for any employee who cannot maintain six feet social distancing through the course of their normal work duties.

Regular cleaning of work stations before and after each shift.

Modified work and common areas in the plant to enable social distancing (e.g., removed seating, put up temporary barriers)

Staggered start times and breaks to minimize number of employees in common areas, break areas, lunch rooms at any given time.

We have discussed the importance of washing our hands and good hygiene practices, and are regularly reminding employees not coming to work if they feel ill.

We have increased cleaning throughout our facilities and provided cleaning materials for employee usage at their individual work stations and in break areas.

We also encourage employees to practice social distancing when possible. As they walk into the plant, clock in and out, and take breaks, we ask them to please consider keeping a space between the people in front and behind them.

Additionally, we have continued to monitor and will make changes throughout the plant to help support this effort.

More information on our COVID-19 response efforts can be found here : https://www.polaris.com/en-us/coronavirus-employee-support/