Point Mallard Water Park officially has a reopen date for summer season

Point Mallard officially has a reopen date!

Many of you heard the news of Friday's discounted season pass sale and after being closed since the end of 2019, the staff is ready to open their gates.

"We're extremely excited. Coming off of last year, where we didn't get to open the park, it was the first time in 50 years that the park has not opened. Us and our staff are extremely excited, and we're gearing up and getting ready to go," said Nicole Belcher, the marketing director for the park.

WAAY 31 spoke with Belcher about exactly when they'll reopen and what you can expect.

The official opening day for Point Mallard Water Park is Memorial Day weekend, May 29, so in a little more than 2 months, you can drive right on through to the water slides and wave pool.

The marketing director told us last year was tough, but they're looking forward to what's to come this summer season.

Where you'd normally hear children laughing and water splashing, you don't hear much of anything anymore. Point Mallard Water Park was forced to close last year due to COVID restrictions.

But now, as the state and the CDC start to lift restrictions, they can reopen in time for summer.

"We're pretending last year didn't even happen and we are looking forward to celebrating our 50th year at the water park, and we're gearing up and acting as if it didn't happen," said Belcher.

Belcher told us at first, not knowing when they could reopen scared her like any other business. But, under the latest Safer at Home Order, she can finally open the gates and make it work for this season. Plus, since the park is spread out across several acres, you won't have to worry about being cramped.

"We have lots of area, lots of green space, so you're able to spread out with your family when you come in," she said.

Gov. Kay Ivey has promised on April 9, the statewide mask mandate will end. Belcher told us to keep everyone safe and happy, they'll have masks available for your convenience.

"Especially in some of the indoor piece of it. Anytime they enter a pass office, a gift shop, the ice cream parlor, our convenience to the guests," she said.

She added they'll continue to follow the CDC guidelines: asking people to social distance when possible.

They're just excited to be able to finally get ready for the big day and see customers from all over again.

"We're hoping that we have record-breaking numbers to be able to come and enjoy some outdoor family activity," she said.

Friday was their special season pass sale day and Belcher told us it went even better than she had hoped. Phone lines were ringing, the site was overloaded and lots of folks still came in to purchase more than one​​ pass. She also told us they are still actively hiring for all​ positions and want to be ready for you when the doors open on May 29.