Point Mallard Waterpark To Remain Closed For 2020 Season

Point Mallard Waterpark in Decatur will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The announcement was made during the Decatur/Morgan County coronavirus news conference this morning.

The park also updated its website saying, "At this time, we have made the difficult decision to not to open for the 2020 season. This is certainly not a decision that comes easily. We are committed to taking this time to ensure our 50th anniversary season next year is the best yet!"

The site also lays out the next steps for tickets. First, all season passes for this season will be automatically rolled over for the 2021 season. Every 2020 season pass that is converted to next year will automatically receive up to $10 in future Fun Bucks to spend in the Park. Second, those who choose not to roll over their 2020 season passes to next season can request a refund.