Point Mallard Park preparing to close for winter

Point Mallard Water Park is wrapping up its summer season with one final event before officially closing for the winter.

Manager Stephanie Mclain gave us the official revenue made from 2019 compared to this year and they've increased.

In 2019, they brought in $1,987,919 and this year, they came in at $2,168,363.

As far as a total head count, they lost a couple of thousand due to the park closing a week earlier than expected.

They normally close when Decatur City Schools goes back to school and since they went back a little earlier, the park closed as well.

But, in 2019 there was a total of 151,258 people and this year, 136, 478 showed up and had the park full.

The staff told us, overall, they had a phenomenal year after they were forced to stay closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 while also dealing with staffing issues.

"Capacity limitations were a little bit new for us this year and it was solely because of the staffing levels that we had. So, when we hit our safety numbers, is when we had to shut off for our capacity number. So, it's all about safety. Safety for our guests and our employees," said Mclain.

Mclain told us they hit capacity about every day and had to turn many people away due to them having to have enough staff per guests.

She said if it wasn't for the community they wouldn't have been able to stay open the entire season and they're hopeful to see you again next year.

They have one last event Saturday called the "Pooch Party" where they're opening the wave pool for the fur babies only.

As far as staffing levels, they're wanting even more people to sign up next year so hopefully more people are allowed in the park.

They start hiring in February.