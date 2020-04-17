Pharmacies change routines to protect staff, customers amid outbreak

As Alabama started implementing changes to the economy to help slow the spread of coronavirus, pharmacies were among the businesses that started shifting things around to protect customers and staff.

"At first we were going to do one or two things and then we just jumped in the whole way when we got started," said Phillip Presley, co-owner of Athens Pharmacy.

Presley said that, like many other places, they made a number of changes to the way they interact with customers and operate a few weeks ago.

"Once we closed the lobby, closed the store for people coming in then everything else began to take place," said Presley.

They started doing regular deep cleaning and bringing customer orders out to either the porch or the parking lot. Employees are also required to get their temperature taken when they come to work to make sure they aren't sick.

Chuck Hill has been a pharmacist at Athens Pharmacy for more than 20 years. He said the fact that they had two drive-thru windows and a delivery service long before the pandemic helped them ease into the new routine.

"It's constant, it's all day long, two and sometimes three delivery guys going literally from the time we open till almost when we close," said Hill.

Presley said he was glad to see the Small Business Task Force roll out guidelines for his and other industries and noted that, for the most part, they had already put many of the suggestions into practice.

"When we open the lobby back up, we'll obviously have to do something about only allowing a certain number of people in here at a time and spacing them when they come in here," said Presley.

Customers told WAAY 31 that they appreciate the safety measures put in place.

"The measures they've put in place seem very effective. Instead of letting everyone just stay in the same, cramped space, bringing it outside was a really smart idea," said customer Kate Merriman.

Even when the country has moved beyond the coronavirus, Presley said the pharmaceutical world may not go back to what it was before.

"Operations may be tweaked. We may learn some new ways to operate. This curbside thing may take off. People may say, 'Hey, I just want to come to the curb.' So things like that may happen," said Presley.

The guidelines published by the task force were sent to Governor Kay Ivey and her staff for consideration.