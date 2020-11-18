Pfizer: Coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective

In an announcement Wednesday morning, Pfizer shared more preliminary data on its covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech say the vaccine is 95% effective 28 days after the first dose. They said the efficacy is consistent over age, race, and ethnicity. The companies say the vaccine is 94% effective among adults over the age 65, who are the most likely to die from the virus.

The companies say they plan to apply for FDA Emergency Use Authorization "within days" and said all safety milestones have been reached. The companies added that they also plan to share data with other regulatory agencies around the world.

According to the announcement, the most common, widespread symptom reported during clinical trials was fatigue. It was also the only "Grade 3 adverse event" in the trial that appeared with more than 2% frequency. According to the FDA, there are 5 grades used during clinical trials which range from mild symptoms to death. Grade 3 is defined as, "severe or medically significant, but not immediately life-threatening."

Pfizer and BioNTech expect to produce 50 million vaccine doses globally by the end of the year. They plan to produce as many as 1.3 billion doses globally in 2021.

Four Pfizer facilities will assist in the supply chain and manufacturing of the vaccine. Three of those are in the US and one is in Belgium.