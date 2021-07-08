Clear

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose, says could boost protection against Delta variant

Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose.

Posted: Jul 8, 2021 4:07 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 4:15 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant.

Two doses of most vaccines are critical to develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

But those antibodies naturally wane.

So studies also are underway to tell if and when boosters might be needed.

WAAY 31 is hosting doctors to answer your questions about the vaccine. Call 256-533-8609 until 6:30 p.m. with your questions.

