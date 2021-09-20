Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Pfizer says vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11

The company says it plans to seek authorization for the age group in the U.S., Britain and Europe.

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 6:09 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 7:45 AM
Posted By: AP

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine maker said Monday it plans to seek authorization for the age group in the U.S., Britain and Europe -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. But many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

Pfizer studied a lower dose of its two-dose vaccine in more than 2,200 kindergartners and elementary school-aged kids. The kids developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events