Alabama pediatrician excited about Pfizer's vaccine being effective in kids

Pfizer announced Wednesday that its vaccine is 100 percent effective for kids aged 12 to 15.

As a pediatrician, Dr. Karen Landers says she's excited about the new data on the Pfizer vaccine's response in kids.

Landers says it's something that's been discussed a lot among pediatricians.

They say kids could even start getting the vaccine by summer or fall.

Of course, the Pfizer vaccine will have to get the Emergency Use Authorization for the new age group before they can start vaccinating them.

"These viruses like to find a place and if we have a reservoir such as an unvaccinated group of persons or persons unable to be vaccinated because there's not an eligible product then the virus will find that as a reservoir to continue to survive," said Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health.

Landers says she's looking forward to the Emergency Use Authorization being put forth and guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.