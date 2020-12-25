Petting zoo visited three retirement communities in Madison on Christmas

Christmas is normally a time when family and friends come together, but the pandemic is forcing many in retirement communities to stay away from loved ones.

Seeing a few goats and donkeys dressed up in Christmas outfits is bound to bring a smile to just about anyone's face.

"It feels like I was a kid again," said resident Lucy Turner.

They especially bring a smile to those in retirement communities who can't see their loved ones during the holidays.

“It broke up a long day since we’re quarantined," said Turner.

"Tiny Hiney's Travelin' Farm" visited three retirement communities in Madison on Christmas Day. The farms owner, Susan Beauvais, said she knows it's difficult for people to be in a retirement community, even when there's not a pandemic going on.

“We know the depression that comes along with it, and then that’s without the isolation, and now that they’re isolated, we know that it’s probably quadrupled probably among the residents," said Beauvais. "We wanted to do something to show them we were thinking about them and that we care.”

Christmas day was the second time the travelin' farm visited retirement communities.

Alexander Suckow said he's glad his presence with the animals was a present to the residents.

“It’s just like a Christmas gift when you open it, it’s just like we’re walking by, it’s just like them opening a Christmas gift," said Suckow.

About 40 people volunteered to walk the animals by the residents windows. Turner said she's glad so many people thought of them.

“I'm so grateful that they came out because they could have spent their Christmas with their family, the Christmas afternoon with their families, they gave up a lot.”

It's the season of giving and volunteers said there's no better way than to bring some happiness to those that need it the most.

Beauvais said they had over 50 families volunteer to help out Christmas day, but they had to turn people away because they didn't have enough animals