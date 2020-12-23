Person suffers severe allergic reaction after getting coronavirus vaccine at Decatur Morgan Hospital

The Alabama Department of Public Health says a person who received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at Decatur Morgan Hospital suffered a severe allergic reaction.

The person was treated with anaphylaxis protocol, according to the department.

No other information about the person has been released.

Here’s the full news release from the department:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has been made aware that a person who received the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday experienced anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction) several minutes after taking the vaccine and while in required post-vaccine observation.

The patient was immediately treated with anaphylaxis protocol at Decatur Morgan Hospital where the vaccine was administered.

At this time, the patient is stable and appears to be recovering. Information received is that the patient had a previous history of anaphylaxis to biologic agents and, following risk assessment, wished to proceed with vaccine. Previous anaphylaxis to biologics is a precaution, not a contraindication, to COVID-19 vaccine.

As required by the emergency use authorization (EUA) the adverse reaction has been documented and reported to the manufacturer.

As of Wednesday at 7 a.m., Alabama providers reported 15,286 doses of COVID-10 vaccine had been administered in the state. Nationwide, six persons have been reported to have had anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccine.

This is the only notice that ADPH has received of any allergic reactions in Alabama. ADPH extends its wishes for a quick recovery to the patient, family and all involved.