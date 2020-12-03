People may be short-changed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program

Some people may be getting short-changed under the temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

This program starts everyone at the same minimum weekly benefit amount of $113, but some people should be receiving more than the minimum amount.

"Once you're approved for PUA that is the amount you're going to get at the beginning. Now following that what you need to do is submit your wage documentation to us so we can possibly re-determine those benefits and that could increase," said Tara Hutchison, Communications Director for the Alabama Department of Labor.

She says you have to file weekly, for all unemployment programs, to prove that you're still unemployed.

But there are some extra questions, specific to the pandemic, people have to answer to receive PUA program benefits.

"We're so many months into this pandemic you're also seeing a lot of people on PUA who have exhausted all of the other programs, but remain unemployed due to the pandemic so, they are now rolling over into PUA," said Hutchison.

The Alabama Department of Labor is encouraging claimants that have exhausted or are going to exhaust all other unemployment benefits to continue to file those weekly certifications, after the PUA program has expired.

"We're going to encourage them to go ahead to continue to make those certifications so that if Congress does come back and either extends the legislation or creates new legislation, you're already going to have those weeks in the system and you won't have to call us to get those weeks backdated," said Hutchison.

Not everyone has been able to get approved for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program though.

Dena Edwards has been filling for the program since March.

But hasn't received any money yet from the Alabama Department of Labor.

"They sent me a letter in October saying I was approved for my payment. They never did send me a card, they never did send nothing," said Dena Edwards.

And she says that money would really help her during the pandemic.

"It'll help me with my kids and it will help me with my bills," said Edwards.

If you continue to do the weekly certifications after the program has expired understand that you won't be getting the benefits until Congress passes new legislation.

But you will receive back pay later on for those weeks you filed if Congress approves new unemployment legislation.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program expires on December 26th.