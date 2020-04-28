People in Sand Mountain react to the Stay At Home order expiring

Marshall County is considered a hotspot, the coronavirus is blamed for killing six people in Marshall County so far.

Marshall County has more than 300 cases of coronavirus, more than any other county in North Alabama.

With some businesses in downtown Guntersville closed, many are looking forward to re-open.

But one person WAAY 31 spoke with said she believes it maybe too soon.

"I just think that this hasn’t run its course, I don’t think, and I think people will become lack," said Betsy Corrie, lives in Guntersville.

Corrie told WAAY 31 while she believes it's too soon to reopen, she accepts the governor’s decision.

Business owners say empty parking spots are all too familiar at this point.

The owners of True South Boutique are new to downtown Guntersville and are ready to re-open.

"We’ve put a lot of heart into it and we’re ready you know we want to get back into a routine, we want to grow our business and we’re excited to get back after it," said Michelle and Michael Woodard, owners of True South Boutique.

The Woodards said they’re up to date with the CDC guidelines and put measures in place to keep their customers safe.

"We’ve gotten the cleaning supplies, we’ve put the spacing on our floors, we have a cleaning schedule, we’re going to post on the window about if you’ve been ill, please don’t come in and so forth."