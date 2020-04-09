Clear
People in North Alabama make sure they take precautions while working

More than 15 million people filed for unemployment in the last three weeks and that number is expected to keep rising. It means people who do have jobs are doing what it takes to keep them, even if it may expose them to coronavirus.

Bill and Rhianna Parmley are father and daughter.

Bill works at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office while Rhianna works at a restaurant in Guntersville.

Both are still interacting with the public.

"There’s always a concern just you gotta do your best to take care of yourself," said Bill.

Rhianna says at the restaurant where she works, they are taking the necessary precautions to make sure everyone is safe.

"As soon as we come in, we get our temperature checked and if it’s not good, you get sent home. We actually wear gloves and face masks," said Rhianna.

Bill says he's glad to know his daughter can work towards her future.

"She’s got college coming up here after graduation. Her own car payments to make," said Bill.

"I’m honestly thankful any chance I get to work, because you never know when you will get to work again," said Rhianna.

"As long as she can safely work, yes I would prefer she did," said Bill.

Rhianna and Bill are both hoping things will get back to normal soon.

In the meantime, they are also taking extra steps to keep their home safe such as washing their hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.

