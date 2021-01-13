People in Morgan County glad to receive first dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Pharmacies and other locations offering the coronavirus vaccine are getting ready to enter Phase 1-B on Monday. For a few weeks, some frontline workers and some of the elderly have already been able to receive the vaccine.

WAAY 31 spoke with two men that received the vaccine Wednesday afternoon and they said they're glad to have the first round of the vaccine out of the way. One of the men, Jim Thaxton, said he still won't be completely confident once he gets the second dose, because there is still so much we don't know about the coronavirus.

“I’ll still probably be a little bit worried because, so far, I think we’ve got a lot of question marks about the COVID-19, and I'll take the second shot, but I’ll still be gun shy until some time has slipped away," he said.

Thaxton and Don Fuqua signed up to get the vaccine as soon as they were able to.

“They called yesterday and says, 'Would you be able to get it here at 3:20 tomorrow afternoon?’ So, the wife and I come up and she, I got it at 3:20, and she got it about 10 minutes after," said Fuqua.

Both men said they plan to continue wearing masks and taking the proper safety precautions even after they get the second dose. They're glad this is making themselves and the whole community one step closer to being back to normal.

“Hope that sometime this fall, we can go back to a football game and sit in it and sit next to a friend and watch a good football game," said Fuqua.

Even though frontline workers and people 75 years and older are able to get the vaccine on Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon that they are currently unable to schedule any more appointments through the COVID-19 Hotline for the time being.