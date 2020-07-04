People in Madison come out in thousands to enjoy Toyota Field fireworks

Toyota Field officials say more than 3,000 people came to the ballpark to watch a fireworks show.

The celebration comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Alabama at an alarming rate.

WAAY-31 learned how staff worked to make sure people stayed safe while managing a large crowd.

As thousands of people came Saturday night, everyone had to get their temperature checked.

If it was above 100.4, folks were turned away with no refund.

We spoke with some people who came out to enjoy the holiday and they told us coronavirus shouldn't stop you having a good time... safely.

"Don't let it put you back or hold you back. Sure you got restrictions but you can deal with it," said Bill Dixon.

Bill Dixon was one of more than 3,000 people who came to be apart of the entertainment Saturday night in Madison.

He came with his mask on...unlike many other groups who did not.

Toyota Field staff members told us wearing a mask was highly encouraged, but not a requirement.

They say it's because they can adhere to health guidelines by utilizing the entire 82,000 square-foot park...allowing for more space to social distance.

The only thing that stopped anyone from coming inside was the temperature checks.

"We can ask the person to wait...Maybe they were in their car and they were just overheated for a minute. We will take their temperature a few times, if they would like us to," said Lindsey Knupp.

Lindsey Knupp is on the marketing team for the Trash Pandas and she told us they understand the apprehension people have with going out this weekend...

But wants to assure you they're doing everything they can to keep you safe.

"We're ready for some entertainment. We're ready for fireworks and some sort of normalcy in our life but we also recognize we need to be safe," she said.

Knupp told us they're operating at 50% capacity, encouraging the use of masks and placed signs to remind people of social distancing.

Now people just need to adhere to it.

And Dixon says the holiday is fitting for what he feels: he says it's still a celebration even if coronavirus is on many people's minds.

"It's a celebration of independence. It's what our country stands for.. Being free," he said.

The staff told us they do have more events planned for the summer...and ask you to do what's needed to keep entertainment venues like this one, up and running.