Huntsville residents have mixed opinions about statewide mask requirement

Gov. Kay Ivey's announcement that the statewide mask mandate will be ending on Apr. 9 is welcome news to some, but not to everyone.

WAAY 31 spoke with one woman who is looking forward to it ending but likes the idea that some places might still require them.

Many people are still on both sides of this argument of wearing masks or not, but one woman told us she can't wait for some sort of normalcy. However, she likes the fact that the governor is allowing businesses to make their own decisions.

"If there's more than one party making the decision, they need more time to talk through it, come up with a plan that compromises on everyone's part," said Rachel Ingwersen.

Ingwersen told WAAY 31 she was excited to hear after Apr. 9, there will be no more statewide mask mandate.

Ivey says restaurants and other businesses will still be able to decide if they want to require the use of masks inside their shops and restaurants.

Ingwersen said she personally doesn't see the need to wear one, because in cosmetology school, she learned they don't protect you from germs.

"We were studying masks for masks, and it was actually proven in 2016, the only thing masks stop is dust and debris," she said.

The CDC reports wearing a mask will protect you from coming in contact with someone else's respiratory droplets.

Ingwersen says at the end of the day, she will still keep a mask handy for when she notices she's around people who may be more vulnerable to the virus.

"So, if I'm going to a store and there's older people, I can put one on out of respect for others," she said.

Ingwersen, like a few others, told us she just thinks rescinding the mask will ease some​ people's fears, but there are some on the other side who told us they want to ask the question, why extend the mandate if we're going to ultimately end it?

Ivey has stated she is ending the order on Apr. 9 because the state is seeing a decline in positive cases of coronavirus, and more people are getting vaccinated. She said, "I believe Alabamians will be smart once the mask mandate ends."