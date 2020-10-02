People in Huntsville hope the Trumps recover from coronavirus quickly

Coronavirus cases are nothing new in Alabama. Unlike some states, our governor and her cabinet have stayed COVID-19 negative through the pandemic.

With news of the president's positive test, WAAY 31 asked people in Huntsville what they think about coronavirus hitting the White House. They all said they hope the president and first lady recover from the virus quickly. Most people said they expected this to happen at some point.

Friday morning, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE

Lauren Baker told WAAY 31 this shows just how widespread the virus is.

“I think it’s going to affect more people than not and most people may not suffer from the same symptoms but everybody is bound to get it at some point," said Baker.

“They’ve got 14 days to rest. Just hangout, rest, eat some good food and just not have to worry about everything that’s going on outside," said Janet Johnson.

People in Huntsville believe there will be benefits to this.

“It may be better that he’s not going out because as long as the crowds are kind of kept at bay, then I think less people are going to be affected by it," said Baker. "So, I think it’s actually a good thing that he won’t be out traveling as much and gathering large groups of people."

Douglas Vonner hopes people take this news as a wake-up call to take safety precautions seriously.

“I’m just hoping that we all collectively learn a lesson from this and we do what needs to be done," said Vonner.