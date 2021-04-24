Clear

People come to Panoply Arts Festival despite the weather

People told WAAY 31 they'd come rain or shine

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 4:51 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

This weekend the Panoply Arts Festival is underway, but mother nature delayed Saturday's festivities by a few hours.

People told WAAY 31 they are so glad Saturday morning's delay didn't lead to a cancellation. Some even said if Panoply was open, they'd come rain or shine.

“I’m glad they’re keeping it going. It seems it normally rains on panoply, but it cleared up for us today so I'm glad," said  Draper Williams.

Williams is like many people that worried Saturday's rain would cause Panoply to be canceled, but Max Foster was especially worried because they don't have anything like a Panoply Arts Festival where he lives in Birmingham.

“I was kind of afraid it would be canceled and, you know, wouldn’t be able to experience it," said Foster.

Some of Lola Bush's artwork is on display. She said having her friends and family see her work is great and all, but talking to them about all the other artwork on display is even better. 

“I like being here with all my friends, and being able to spend quality time with each other and look at the artwork we like, and kind of talk about what artwork we like and learn more about art," said Lola.

You will see something new every corner you turn, and sometimes you get to see the work in progress. 

“I think it’s really fun because it’s fun to really look at it, and sometimes even catch some of the people making it, and that’s really cool to see," said Claudia Bush.

After last year's arts festival was canceled, people said they weren't going to let anything stop them from coming this year. 

