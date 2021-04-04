People celebrate a second Easter holiday during a pandemic

It's the second Easter holiday spent amid a pandemic, but this year felt different than last year for some families.

The Cornerstone Word of Life Church held three in-person Easter services on Sunday and then wrapped up the holiday with a concert. Briana Long said seeing how different the Easter services were last year compared to this year, reminds her we too can rise up from anything.

“Being together again, it’s just powerful. It speaks a lot for humanity, like, we did this," she said. "We were able to do this, we can conquer anything, just like Jesus did. He conquered the grave and he rose that third day, and we’re rising.”

Long has gone to Cornerstone Word of Life Church for as long as she could remember. A year ago, Long wasn't sure when she'd see her church family again, let alone worship in-person again because of the pandemic.

Like Long, Melissa Longino is grateful to celebrate Easter in person with her church family.

“I love being able to experience all my families.”

Robert Conover, an associate pastor of the church, said having an in-person Easter service and celebration again, made everyone respect and value the holiday even more now.

“It’s about being able to be together. It’s just different," he said. "It’s kind of difficult to explain but it’s got a different atmosphere to it, it’s got a different vibe to it and just this overwhelming sense of community, and love, and togetherness is just something you can’t explain.”

Longino agreed.

“I think it makes us seem more real. Like, my struggle is not unique, your struggle is not unique, we’re all here doing this together, and I think it’s great we’re coming back out and we’re coming without fear.”

Everyone said they're glad we've come so far in a year, and it resonates back to the meaning of Easter.

The church does require masking inside the building. It also provides live-streaming for those who choose not to attend in-person.