Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15

That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 12:06 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in his memo that he will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon FDA licensure, whichever comes first.

Austin’s decision comes a bit more than a week after Biden told defense officials to develop a plan requiring troops to get shots as part of a broader campaign to increase vaccinations in the federal workforce.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events