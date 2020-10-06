Pentagon: Top U.S. military leaders quarantined after official tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon says top military leaders are under self-quarantine after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus.

While the Pentagon didn't identify those affected, two U.S. officials say that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, was among those affected.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information that has not been made public.

The military leaders had been in contact with Adm. Charles W. Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, who has tested positive.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said none of the other officials have tested positive so far and that the quarantining of leaders won’t affect “the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces.”