Pediatricians taking precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

Some experts are worried about the spread of preventable diseases once coronavirus is over.

They're worried some kids may not get vaccines over worries about the new virus. That's why doctors are urging parents to keep those appointments.

At Huntsville Pediatric Associates, employees tell WAAY 31 they are not allowing anyone to wait in the lobby. Instead, parents will park outside and wait in their cars until a room is available.

"I was really nervous before and I had honestly even thought about calling the doctor to see if we could push them a little bit," said parent, Courtney Doan.

"Kind of a weighing the options like, is this going to be over in a couple of months and we can do this more safely," said parent, Jamila Lane.

Parents across North Alabama have the same question: Should I take my child to get regularly scheduled vaccines despite the risk of coronavirus exposure?

"Just exposing him to anything at the doctor's office made me feel uneasy," said Doan.

Employees at Huntsville Pediatric Associates said, if at all possible, you should continue with your child's vaccinations and boosters.

"If we did delay it, it would throw off his vaccination schedule for the rest of his life," said Doan.

Doan isn't the only one who got her baby vaccinated despite her fears. Lane decided to take her 15-month-old after she heard what precautions the pediatrician was taking.

"It was probably safer than going to the grocery store," said Lane.

Both Doan and Lane said Huntsville Pediatric Associates allowed them to wait in their cars until their appointment times - and everyone was required to wear a mask.

"The doors were all open so we didn't have to touch anything and we just went straight back," said Lane.

"He used an alcohol swab on his hand before he touched the baby and it honestly put me at ease," said Doan.

Both parents say they're happy with their decisions.

"It really did just come down to thinking about what we were protecting him against with the vaccines, versus what we may be exposing him to," said Doan.

Huntsville Pediatric Associates tell WAAY 31 it is only allowing sick patients to visit in the afternoons, and well patients can come in the mornings to keep them safe.