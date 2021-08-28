Parkway Place Mall holds joint vaccine clinic with Huntsville Hospital Saturday afternoon

As hospitals are becoming overloaded with COVID patients and the number of deaths continue to rise, healthcare professionals are pleading for more people to get vaccinated.

WAAY-31 wen to Parkway Place Mall where they held a vaccine clinic with the help of Huntsville Hospital Saturday afternoon.

If you're 12 years of age and older and you're able to get the shot, Huntsville Hospital is urging you to roll your sleeve up and get the shot.

"The risk of getting the virus is a whole lot worse than getting a needle in your arm," said Joyce Thomas.

Joyce Thomas works at Huntsville Hospital under their emergency preparedness team.

She told us it's breaking her heart to see younger people in the hospital with COVID.

Especially when there's a vaccine made to keep you out of there.

So when she saw young people like Camdem Murch, who's only 15, get the shot, it made her happy.

"Feels a little bit better just knowing I'll be a little safer at school because there's been a lot of people getting it,"

Camden Murch told us he wanted to get the shot to not only keep himself safe but others around him too.

"You just got to remember it's not only affecting you, it's affecting everyone else, so it's for the safety of everyone," he said.

At the clinic, medical staff told us this is good sign and a step in the right direction, but say Alabama has​ to do better.

So, they are urging everyone to get vaccinated now.

"This virus knows no ages and knows no boundaries. It can attack anyone healthy, young or old," said Thomas.

While we were there, we saw a number of parents bringing their kids and many people who were anywhere between 20-50 years old.

People like Thomas told WAAY-31 this is the age group that needs higher vaccination rates, so if you can, talk to a medical professional and get vaccinated.

The next vaccine clinic will be next week at John Hunt Park.

Monday and Wednesday, the hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday, the hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.