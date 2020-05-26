Parks and splash pads reopen in Huntsville

On Tuesday parks, splash pads, and pools reopened in Huntsville. New rules are in place to keep you safe from the Coronavirus

In popular parks, like Brahan Spring Park, city officials say staff will be monitoring crowds, and if groups can’t maintain six feet between each other, then some people will be asked to leave.

“Quarantine has been kind of rough not being able to get out and see your friends so I'm excited for summer to start," said Huntsville resident, Nick Nelson.

Nick Nelson says he's happy parks are reopening, but wants people to stay safe.

“I think it will be great because everyone needs a little bit of exercise and fun in the sun," said Nelson.

At Showers Splash Pad, only 30 people are allowed inside, and at Everyone Can Play Splash Pad, 20 people are allowed. The Huntsville parks staff says it’s making sure people are social distancing.

“Most of them have benches and pavilions, so the same thing. We are just wanting one family unit at each table. We don't want tons of people crowding around everywhere," said Ashley Polesak with Huntsville Parks and Recreation.

The city says it’s dedicating employees to specifically travel to parks and sanitize equipment and bathrooms as much as possible.

“Once or twice a day. Normally that maybe a once a week thing, so we are trying to step it up," said Polesak.

At recreational pools, only one swimmer is allowed in each lane for an hour and locker rooms will remain closed.

“Try to be cognizant of how many people are around you," said Polesak.

Huntsville P{arks and Recreation employees say some park bathrooms will remain closed.

The following park bathrooms will be open starting Thursday:

Anybody Can Play

Brahan Spring Park

John Hunt Park Cross Country

John Hunt Park Sand Volleyball

Creekwood Park/Indian Creek Greenway

Southside Park

Fern Bell Park

Huntsville Parks and Recreation staff says park hours are limited.

Showers Splash Pad: Monday - Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m., Sunday - closed.

Everyone Can Play Splash Pad: Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Bicentennial Park Splash Pad: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.