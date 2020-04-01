Park and Pray: Hundreds show support outside Huntsville Hospital as staff fights coronavirus

Hundreds of drivers filled the parking lots outside Huntsville Hospital Wednesday night, with homemade signs and honking their horns to show support for the medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been very special, it's so great to see the support of our incredible community, it's been emotional for myself and our team here at Women and Children," Elizabeth Sanders, Vice President of the Huntsville Hospital Women and Children Center said.

The sounds of car horns filled the air for more than an hour, each a sign of appreciation to those putting themselves at risk to fight coronavirus and keep the rest of us safe.

Sanders says each honk meant more than people know.

"How appreciative they are of our staff who are on the front line and that are preparing or taking care of patients," Sanders said.

Nikki Choate lives in Hazel Green, her aunt works at Huntsville Hospital, and says supporting our hospital workers is more important than ever.

"That's what we need, we need to give them positive energy in their hearts so they understand and remember why they are doing this, to keep from getting discouraged cause that's easy to do," Choate said.

Sanders says her team was uplifted the moment they walked outside.

"This has been great for morale as well the staff love to see the community out here showing full support for them. We look forward to it every night or any night they want to be here," Sanders said.

This all started through a Facebook group called Park and Pray. If you want to show how much you appreciate these life savers, organizers plan to have the same event every night starting at 6:30.