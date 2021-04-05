Parents work to get teenagers vaccinated against coronavirus after Alabama expands eligibility

Everyone 16 and older is now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Alabama.

We spoke with Huntsville City Schools parents about why they want their teenagers to get the vaccine.

One parent, Cynthia Headrick, said Monday that she was already able to get her 16-year-old son a vaccine appointment for this week.

Headrick wants him to get the vaccine because she believes in the science. Her son, Wesley, wants to mainly get it to be a responsible citizen in the community and show other people it's okay to get the vaccine.

Headrick was able to get her son an appointment right after midnight when the eligibility was expanded.

"I started seeing things online that suggested go ahead and get first in line because the spots would fill up quickly, so that's what I did and then I found that it was available at the CVS pharmacy," said Cynthia Headrick.

Headrick was able to get her son a vaccine appointment at the CVS pharmacy in Providence. Another parent is struggling to find a vaccine appointment for her daughter.

Mariah Beachboard said she's really encouraging her 17-year-old daughter, Gina, to get the coronavirus vaccine, but she hasn't been able to find an available appointment.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds have less vaccine options, because they are only approved to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Beachboard said she's checked CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and the health department, but has had no luck finding a vaccine appointment. She said she was able to get her daughter on a waitlist, though.

"We're really looking forward to her getting the vaccine so that we're all more comfortable with her going back to school in the fall in person," said Beachboard.

Beachboard hopes that her daughter will be able to get the vaccine before the start of the next school year, but the sooner she can get it, the better.