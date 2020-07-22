Clear

Parents uncertain about extra-curricular activities amid classes starting remotely in Madison County

All schools across Madison County will teach students remotely for the first nine weeks of the school year.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 11:33 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Many parents across Madison County are in the midst of making a difficult decision: whether their children learn virtually for the full fall semester or see what happens after nine weeks.

Compounding that decision is the fact that many of them are also deciding whether or not their kids should participate in after school extra curricular activities, like sports.

Huntsville High School Freshman Amaree Jabbar pictured in a collage amid the many sports he plays. He said he's anxious to get back to practicing football and officially start his high school career. Huntsville High School Freshman Amaree Jabbar pictured in a collage amid the many sports he plays. He said he's anxious to get back to practicing football and officially start his high school career.

If it were up to some athletes, like Amaree Jabbar, they would just go back to school. He said he's not as worried about the coronavirus.

"I feel excited. You know, I love being out there on that field and just playing for my family, playing for me, you know? I'm just trying to get where I want to be," Amaree said.

Amaree plays football, basketball and baseball and is about to start his freshman year at Huntsville High School. He said he doesn't want to delay sports because he's trying to get his athletic resume in line for when he starts applying to colleges.

However, for his parents, Keshia and Ameen, finding the right answer to the question of extra curricular activities isn't a slam dunk.

"That's a difficult question because of course we would love to have all of our extra curricular activities going on, football, basketball, all of this, but at the same time, everything is just so unpredictable," Keshia said.

WAAY 31 reached out to all there school districts when it comes to after-school activities.

Huntsville City Schools said as far as sports go, they are following the guidance released on Wednesday from the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA).

"We are continuing to consider and examine logistics surrounding band and fine arts. In regard to extracurriculars, we are currently planning for many clubs and organizations to meet remotely during the first nine weeks," said school spokesperson Craig Williams in a statement.

Madison City Schools published an update to their re-entry plan on Wednesday, which includes provisions for high school students as well as students in other grade levels.

Madison County Schools Spokesperson Tim Hall said they are in the process of finalizing some of their details and will have a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday to get feedback and answer some questions. 

Andrea Bridges, the executive director of The Care Center, said because of the way her organization is funded, they need to follow the direction of Madison County Schools and will wait for more advice from them and the state.

"This is all still very new and we're all putting the pieces of the puzzle together as we go along. And so we're expecting some more guidance from the state department in the next week," Bridges said.

Meanwhile, Amaree said he is willing to do his part if schools do reopen to keep them that way.

"I think it would be weird to wear masks if we go to school, but I feel like it would be worth it just being there," Amaree said.

