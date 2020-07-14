Parents stressed with lack of plan on schools reopening

Parents are being pressured to make a decision on whether to enroll their children in traditional school or online learning options.

The State Alabama Department of Education met on Tuesday to go over safety procedures and details about remote learning, but no decisions were made.

One parent tells WAAY 31's Casey Albritton she is tired of waiting for details on what the Fall will look like, and says after hearing how indecisive the state board of education meeting was, she's leaning towards homeschooling her children.

"It seems reckless to open something with such little time to figure out how to do it properly in these circumstances," said parent, Carlene Riveland.

Carlene Riveland says she was hoping to learn specifics on Tuesday about what the state is doing to help keep children safe in traditional brick and mortar schools.

"Is it going to make school miserable for them? I guess there's questions about how they are going to execute it," said Riveland.

She says she is worried about not only her children's safety, but also the teachers'.

"It seems like they are kind of unprepared for this and it seems like a dangerous situation," said Riveland.

Riveland says she needs to know more information to know how to prepare for school starting in about a month.

"With the online school, who's teaching it? We don't even know at this point, do we need to buy school supplies? I assume we do, but we need to know what," said Riveland.

State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, listed steps to improve remote learning at the board meeting, including getting electronic devices for students, training teachers, and improving connectivity in rural areas, but no concrete plans were made.

Riveland thinks school start dates should be pushed back.

"Honestly I just don't think they should open them until they have more time to prepare," said Riveland.

After more then six hours of board members arguing, Governor Ivey asked State Superintendent Mackey to revise the re-opening plan by this Friday.