Parents share concerns with possible school re-opening after coronavirus

Schools could be opening their doors back up soon, and with the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing many parents, students and even teachers are concerned about schools reopening.

The Solley's children attend school here at McDonnell Elementary in Huntsville. They've been home for two months since schools closed. Now, they say hearing that some summer classes could start in less than a month makes them a little nervous.

"I really don't want my kids going back, and I'm pretty sure teachers do not want to go back and get sick, especially the older ones," Josh Solley, a parent, said.

Josh and Lakota Solley have four kids. Since the pandemic began, the Solleys have been keeping them at home because Lakota has a pre-existing condition that puts her at high risk for the virus.

They say it's not going to be a little nerve-wracking sending their children back to school

"I mean it's not a very good idea to start the schools back up until this stuff is completely over with," Josh Solley said.

Data from the state department of education states about one-third of teachers in Alabama are 50 or older. That's an age group that's susceptible complications from the coronavirus.

The Solleys told me they completely understand if some teachers are worried about returning to school.

"Is there health even able to risk this is it you know even worth taking the risk for an older teacher," Lakota Solley said.

The Solleys told me when schools do re-open they're going to do the best they can to make sure their children stay safe and sanitized.