Parents say teachers in Limestone County Schools are threatening truancy court

Several parents in Limestone County Schools are asking for answers from the district. They say their children received emails from teachers threatening to send them to truancy court.

"That's frightening to a 9, 10, 11-year-old," said parent, Michelle Durand.

Durand says her 7th grade daughter is enrolled in remote learning in Limestone County Schools, and has been receiving concerning emails from her homeroom teacher.

"They are telling the students that if you do not get at least 15%, you will go to truancy court," said Durand.

Durand says students in her daughter's class are expected to be 15% done with school work for the year at this point and while it's been difficult to keep up, that's not the only issue.

"She had been working for an hour and 58 minutes and I believe she was watching a video and they counted her absent that day because she was two minutes shy of the actual two hours she was supposed to put in," said Durand.

Another parent, Sandee Thompson, says her daughters also received threats for truancy court.

"I don't know why we should be anywhere near truancy. It's kind of aggravated me," said Thompson.

She says it's a harsh email to send to students and should only be sent directly to parents.

"Hey Mrs. Thompson, you've got five absences or your child isn't showing up online, etcetera, etcetera. What happened to our notices?" said Thompson.

WAAY 31 reached out to the district to learn more about its truancy court and absence policies during the pandemic, and we haven't heard back yet.

Both parents say they hope the district addresses this issue soon.

"This is not okay and the kids are struggling and they need to feel safe," said Durand.

Both Thompson and Durand say they were hoping students would receive some leniency and forgiveness as everyone navigates the online learning programs, and hope changes are made going forward.