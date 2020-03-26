Parents ready to help students as public schools close due to coronavirus

Local parents are preparing for bigger roles in their child's education now that Gov. Kay Ivey announced all public schools in the state will be closed the rest of the school year to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Ivey said Thursday that schools will begin providing at home instruction on April 6th.

"It's going to be very important for the parents to actually teach what the teachers can't anymore, as far as being online, if you don't have that resource to do that, it could be real hard, and real tough," Latrez Wike, whose son is in second grade at Harvest Elementary school.

Wike says schools now turning to online instruction might be difficult for students who don't have internet access at home. Governor Ivey said schools are working on that problem, but no possible solutions other than distributing take-home materials has been announced. Wike is prepared to help make sure his son's learning isn't impacted negatively.

"I guess as long as work isn't letting us go back to work, I can actually do that," Wike said.

Wike also says socializing at school with other students is something home can't replicate.

"They all need that interaction with other kids to see what it's like to be different and stuff like that, so it could be a problem for our kids," Wike said.

The end of the school year is officially June 5, but schools are allowed to end the year earlier if they finish instruction before then.

Get more coronavirus news here and sign up for WAAY 31's coronavirus newsletter