Parents of special needs children respond to state's school plan for this Fall

We are hearing from parents of students with special needs and what their response is to the state's plan for school this Fall.

Parents of children with special needs told WAAY 31 they are leaning towards sending their kids to school this Fall, but they want to hear more details from local superintendents on how schools plan to keep their children safe.

"We really want him to probably go to school, despite everything that's going on. He needs the extra help, he needs to be around kids his age," said mother Ashley Pfeiffer.

Ashley Pfeiffer is a mother to a six year old boy with Down syndrome. She says social interaction for Cade is a priority.

"Kids kind of learn from each other anyway, and it's way more important for Cade and his down syndrome and being around other kids to model what he needs to do," said Pfeiffer.

"And get social interaction while he's there. They can also do lots of activities that will help him with motor skills," said mother, Heather Hutton.

Heather Hutton’s son Anthony is a first grader with cerebral palsy. She agrees being around other children is important for development.

"There's always a little concern, of course, as a parent, but I think he needs to go and he needs to see his friends," said Hutton.

While both parents say they want their kids to go back to school, they still have some concerns.

"I would want to know what the day to day protocol would be as far as disinfecting and what my child would have to do," said Pfeiffer.

Pfieffer says she hopes school employees do what they can to protect students.

"They can put them at tables by themselves and spread them apart," said Pfeiffer.

Pfieffer told WAAY 31 she's eager to learn more about schools' plans for special needs kids.

"Just so we can practice it at home, because if we learn it at home, he won't be so foreign with it at school," said Pfeiffer.

Both parents say if they don't feel the schools are taking enough precautions, they will consider homeschooling their kids.

Pfieffer tells WAAY 31 that classrooms with special needs kids typically don't have a lot of students, so they should be able to social distance easily.