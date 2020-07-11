Parents of children with special needs have concerns about school this Fall

Parents of special needs children in Madison County and Huntsville City Schools say they have a lot of questions for school leaders, and with very little time to make a decision whether or not to do virtual or traditional school, they want answers sooner than later.

Parents of children with special needs tell WAAY 31 one of their main questions is whether or not kids will continue to get speech and occupational therapy if they choose to do virtual school, and how that would look.

"We don't want to infect our community but we also don't want him getting further behind," said mother, Anita LeRoy.

For Anita Leroy's five year old boy, in person school is crucial. He has autism.

"I think he definitely needs more one-on-one, in person time," said LeRoy.

She says her son receives speech and occupational therapy at school.

"How do we integrate his services with remote learning or if we go that route, is it off the table completely?" said LeRoy.

Krista Butler has an autistic four-year-old daughter and has similar concerns.

"What are parents going to do that don't have these therapies at their school anymore. Are we going to go back to paying for private therapy?" said Butler.

Butler says she is leaning towards putting her daughter in virtual school, but says she isn't equipped to take on the therapy sessions herself.

"If your kids have food aversions they will work with that with them. There's so much and it's so big, it's not something you can virtually do," said Butler.

"In march, every parent in the country said 'okay, now I'm a teacher,' and I was going "now I' m a speech therapist and a physical therapist and an occupational therapist," said LeRoy.

LeRoy wants to know how Madison County Schools plans to keep children with special needs safe.

"They don't know how to keep distance. They don't know those social norms, so all of that is out the window," said LeRoy.

Both women say they need more details about the plan for this Fall.

"I want the district to understand that this is not a situation that is setting our special needs children up for success," said Butler.

Madison County Schools will be releasing a more detailed plan for students on Monday.

In Huntsville City Schools' Plan, it does mention procedures for special needs children on pages 46 through 49.

The plan states, when it comes to special needs services, "parents who request to meet in-person should work with the case manager for scheduling dates and times."

Parents of children in Huntsville City Schools have until July 20 to register them for traditional school or for the virtual academy.