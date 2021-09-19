Parents not happy with Madison City School System's change in masking policies

Starting Monday masks will not be required at Madison City Schools.

They will now go to a mask preferred status inside the buildings.

This change comes as the superintendent says their positivity rate is very low.

Superintendent Ed Nichols says their COVID positivity rate is less than .4% but several parents we spoke with say they believe it's too soon.

"Until this, I had faith in the leadership and unfortunately, I don't anymore," said Laura Harper.

Laura Harper is a Madison City Schools parent and she told us when she got the email blast from the superintendent, it baffled her.

That email explained the district is changing to masks preferred because of the decrease in the COVID positivity rate.

They're still required on all buses, but Harper says this is very concerning.

"Without board involvement, as far as I can tell, without community input, certainly against the advice of all experts is frankly baffling," she said.

Harper is not alone.

An 11th grader who attends James Clemons High School told WAAY-31 this move is not smart.

"Someone's bound to get COVID and the cases will rise again," said Melania Lloyd.

Melania Lloyd says she's concerned with this change because it's proven that masks work and she believes they are now possibly moving in the wrong direction by letting their guard down.

"Even if the rates are going down, you still want to protect yourself. It's very vital that you protect yourself, because you'll never know," she said.

Superintendent Nichols says he will continue to review the data, but the change is expected to remain in effect until Fall break or if the rates go back up to 1%.

The superintendent says he is taking all feedback from parents during this time and believes he is being flexible in making the best decisions for the district.