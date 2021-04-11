Parents in North Alabama react to masking in schools

Monday is the first day schools will be back in session since the statewide mask mandate was lifted. School districts were able to decide whether they're continuing their masking protocols or making it optional for students and staff.

The majority of parents WAAY 31 spoke with seemed to want what the school districts said they can't have. Limestone County Schools is one of the districts making masks optional. Krysten Scott said all three of her kids will continue to wear them, but she wishes the district was requiring everyone to wear masks until the end of the year.

“I don’t think it was very smart at all, and there’s not much left in the school year, I don’t understand why take it away at this point," said Scott.

Scott's kids started off the school year with virtual learning, but between difficulties with virtual learning and the schools taking proper COVID safety measures, she decided to send her kids back to in-person learning.

She said she feels let down by her school district.

“It makes me very uncomfortable. Especially when Athens City is still requiring masks, Madison County are still requiring masks, why can’t Limestone County?”

All three school districts in Madison County are requiring masks and parents told WAAY 31 they're thankful for it. They said they're worried about an increase in COVID cases among the community because there's no longer a statewide mask mandate.

After 8-months of masking, Kate Taylor wishes Madison County Schools made it optional.

“I feel like at this point if the child or parent feels comfortable sending their student to school without the mask that is okay, and for those that don’t feel that they want to do that, then they can still wear the masks if they feel it’s necessary," said Taylor.

Both Scott and Taylor said the bottom line is, people have to respect the decisions the districts made. If their kids are required to wear masks, they will. If it's optional for their kids to wear masks, then they'll do what they decide is best.