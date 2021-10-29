Parents express their excitement for Halloween

Halloween is still a few days away, but some festivities are already starting.

The holiday was celebrated differently in 2020 because of the pandemic. Every parent that WAAY 31 spoke with this year said they are excited for Halloween.

Some parents are actually hoping some of the aspects from last year's Halloween stay the same in 2021. They're saying knocking on doors and saying "trick or treat" is a "been there, done that" situation.

Parents told WAAY 31 that an exciting aspect of celebrating Halloween last year was all the creative ways in which people handed out candy. They hope the candy chutes and unique ways of passing out candy will make a return.

Of course, for an added layer of COVID safety precautions, but also because it adds a different element of creativity and excitement.

“We are looking forward to it this year, because I feel like more people will participate, and I’m actually hoping they’ll do the outside thing again, because it just feels a little more festive, almost like a fall festival, to have all these things set up in the driveways and just out in the yard," said Justen Alexander.

While many people went out and had fun trick-or-treating last year, Alexander said the whole atmosphere of it leading up to Halloween was different because of the pandemic. Now that her kids are doing in-person learning, she said that's not the case this year.

"The anticipation of, ‘Halloween is coming,' 'All of my class has been talking about it,' 'I know it’s this weekend,’" she said. "It’s so much bigger, and they’re just so excited."

Even though it's going to be the second year of Halloween during a pandemic, Lindsey Williams said she's feeling less anxious this time around.

“I do feel a little bit better about being outside without masks, being that we’re vaccinated, but obviously we will still be trying to keep the children away from situations where they’re in a big crowd of potentially unvaccinated people," said Williams.

Alexander and Williams, along with others WAAY 31 spoke with, said they're going to wear masks if there end up being big crowds while they're trick-or-treating, but having it all outdoors is reassuring because they can spread out.