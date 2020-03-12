PGA cancels all golf tournaments for 3 weeks due to coronavirus

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The PGA Tour first said there would be no fans.
Now there will be no players.
In a late night decision, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of The Players Championship and said it would not play the next three weeks.
Commissioner Jay Monahan had said earlier Thursday he was comfortable with the tournaments going on without fans because it's an outdoor sport.
He said Thursday night the new coronavirus situation is changing rapidly and the right thing for the PGA Tour to do is to pause.
The next scheduled event would be the Masters.
