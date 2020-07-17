Albertville restaurant owner pleads for kindness after customer curses at employee about masks

One local business owner is asking people to treat everyone with kindness.

She says a customer cursed at one of her employees over the state's mandatory mask ordinance.

Sarah Williams, who is better known as Smiley at Local Joe's in Albertville, is usually smiling under that mask of hers.

But Williams says she was upset after a customer used foul language at her when she told a family they needed a mask.

"She said that I was stupid for doing that and she started using the f word towards me,' said Williams, hostess.

"It was shocking because for the most part our community has really come together," said Karen Stanfield, owner.

Stanfield went on Facebook to make her message clear to customers that this kind of behavior is unacceptable.

"It really broke my heart because I know what kind of person Sarah is and every other employee that we have. They're very caring, concerned individuals and we just want to try and help the community and do what we need to do based on the governor’s mandate," said Stanfield.

Williams said she was hurt after the exchange and was just trying to do her job.

"It upset me a good bit. I’m just trying to do what’s best for Local Joe’s and I didn’t want to get in trouble either," she said.

Stanfield said if you come into the restaurant you do need to have a mask and wear one when walking around, but once you are at your table you can take it off.

They also are providing masks for people who forget.

Stanfield said they also have curbside and delivery options for people who do not want to wear a mask.