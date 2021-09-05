Overdose related deaths on the rise due to COVID forcing some to isolate

The number of overdose related deaths increased significantly in the last year.

WAAY-31 spoke with a local non-profit on how COVID is making an impact on those numbers.

We spoke with the president of "Not One More Alabama" and she told us COVID has forced many people to isolate more often that not.

While that may be great for some, it's not​ for those dealing with severe substance abuse issues.

"Often when people go through that that change of becoming somebody who is living a sober lifestyle, they have to find a new circle of people to be in their world," said Patty Sykstus.

Patty Sykstus works with "Not One More Alabama" to connect people who need help.

She told us we averaged around 700 overdose related deaths in Alabama in 2019.

But, in the last year, that number has increased to a little more than 1,000.

"We're just seeing a lot more people just seeking information, seeking knowledge, seeking understanding of ways they can help their loved ones," said Sykstus.

Sykstus says the opposite of addiction is connection, and that's been ripped away from several people because of COVID.

"Some people will completely change their whole community of people that are surrounding them to the degree that they can, so that community becomes a huge part of their life and a huge part of their recovery support. With covid, for a lot of people, that was just pulled right out from underneath them," she said.

With the rise of COVID cases, most places are doing things virtually now, but Sykstus says it's actually brought even more people together.

"You learn that you're not alone and that there's a whole community of people out there dealing with the same issues you are. As you're building up that courage or just desire to be able to communicate and participate, you have that forum to do that," she said.

Syskstus says if you ever want or need help, there's plenty of ways to get it, especially in Huntsville.

It's just a phone call or website click away.

The organization is hosting its "End Addiction" walk this year, on Saturday, September 18th, after not being able to have one last year.

If you want to learn more about how you can find help or be apart, click here.