One teacher, two students at Fayetteville High School test positive for coronavirus

Fayetteville City Schools confirmed on Monday that a teacher and two students at Fayetteville High School tested positive for coronavirus.

The district says contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in direct contact with the people who tested positive has been notified.

“Fayetteville City Schools asks that parents continue to check their children’s temperature prior to sending them to school each day, and if your child has any of the COVID-19 symptoms, as outlined by the Tennessee Department of Health, we ask that you keep your child at home,” Fayetteville City Schools said in a news release on Monday.

These three cases come after another student at the school tested positive on Thursday.